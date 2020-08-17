Post-earnings rally for LMP Automotive on subscription, e-commerce buzz

  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) soars after reporting sales growth of 44% for Q2 and profit ahead of expectations.
  • The company also said it expects to launch its subscription e-commerce mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play store this quarter, along with a next generation e-commerce website.
  • "We believe LMP’s subscription and e-commerce technology overlaid at dealerships we intend to acquire will continue to demonstrate the value of our hybrid model of home delivery, site-to-store, and ship-from-store."
  • Shares of LMPX are up 27.23% to $9.41 vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.28 to $49.30.
  • Read details in LMP's earnings call transcript.
