Post-earnings rally for LMP Automotive on subscription, e-commerce buzz
Aug. 17, 2020 10:03 AM ETLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX)
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) soars after reporting sales growth of 44% for Q2 and profit ahead of expectations.
- The company also said it expects to launch its subscription e-commerce mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play store this quarter, along with a next generation e-commerce website.
- "We believe LMP’s subscription and e-commerce technology overlaid at dealerships we intend to acquire will continue to demonstrate the value of our hybrid model of home delivery, site-to-store, and ship-from-store."
- Shares of LMPX are up 27.23% to $9.41 vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.28 to $49.30.
