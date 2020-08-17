AmeraMex International bags order worth $199.5K
Aug. 17, 2020 10:04 AM ETAmeraMex International, Inc. (AMMX)AMMXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AmeraMex International (OTCQB:AMMX) has received an order worth $199.5K for a refurbished Taylor Machine XH360 forklift with a capacity of 36,000 pounds.
- AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, " Currently, third quarter sales orders total ~$3.1M not including a one-year equipment rental of $108,000. With the uncertainty of the effect of the COVID-19 virus on our target markets, sales for our first six months were not representative of the company's internal projections. The team is confident that the second six months of 2020 will be outstanding."