JPMorgan starts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) at Overweight and a $55 price target, citing tailwinds in the enterprise and education markets.

Analyst Sterling Auty sees a $10B TAM for Jamf based on the number of Apple devices in enterprise and education. The TAM is expected to increase about 18% per year going forward alongside Apple device penetration.

Auty: "Last quarter revenue grew 36.9% with +90% recurring revenue and a 7.1% operating margin – a nice balance that tends to hold up better than large operating loss companies in choppy markets."

More bullish starts: Goldman Sachs, Buy and $44 PT; RBC, Outperform and $43 PT; Mizuho, Buy and $43 PT.

BofA's Brad Sills (Neutral, $42) is one of the few analysts coming out on the Jamf sidelines, concerned about valuation.

Sills forecasts recurring revenue growth of 20%+ over the next two to three years.

Jamf shares are up 2% to $36.50.

Previously: Jamf closes IPO with fully exercised underwriters' option (Jul. 24 2020)