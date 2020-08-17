Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS -0.5% ) announces that the first cohort of eight healthy volunteers in its Phase 1 study of AT-301, a nasal spray being developed for the potential treatment of COVID-19, has been enrolled and dosed.

The primary objective of the 32-subject trial is assessing the safety and tolerability of single and multiple doses of AT-301. The company plans to position the product for newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients who are not exhibiting severe enough symptoms to require hospitalization.

It also plans to explore its use to proactively reduce COVID-19 symptoms and to slow the infection rate.