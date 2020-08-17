Verizon (VZ -0.3% ) and Walt Disney (DIS -1.3% ) have expanded their cross-promotional deal, which now gives subscribers to high-end Verizon plans access to Disney's streaming bundle.

Verizon had offered a year of Disney Plus free with "unlimited" wireless subscriptions at the streaming service's launch in November.

Starting this week, it's offering the bundle Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus to subscribers for its Play More and Get More Unlimited plans for as long as customers stay on those plans. That programming bundle is usually $12.99/month.

The new plan supersedes its previous Disney Plus offer. Existing customers on that deal can move to the new plans to get the new Disney bundle, or for $6/month they can stay in their current plan and add ESPN Plus and Hulu to fill out their bundle.