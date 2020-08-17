Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares fall 8% after White House trade advisor Peter Navarro criticizes how the company handled its government loan to produce pharmaceutical ingredients.

Navarro, speaking on CNBC: "Based on what I’m seeing, what happened at Kodak was probably the dumbest decisions made by executives in corporate history."

"You can’t fix stupid. You can’t even anticipate that degree of stupidity," says Navarro.

Navarro says the SEC's investigation of Kodak and the internal probe should be allowed to happen.

Kodak's $765M loan, announced on July 28, is currently on hold as the SEC investigates potential insider trading.