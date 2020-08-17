Oppenheimer is positive on DraftKings (DKNG +0.2% ) after taking in the company's Q2 earnings report.

"We view DKNG reinstating ’20 revenue guidance as indicative of its favorable position in leveraging pent-up demand for online sports betting, while also carving out a larger iGaming presence. We see pullbacks around sports disruption serving as buying opportunities and having minimal impact on underlying fundamentals," writes Jed Kelly.

Kelly and team agree with Morgan Stanley that the recent IRS opinion on is not legally binding, noting management will defend its position that the IRS memorandum is at odds with federal court ruling that DFS is a game of skill and outside the definition of a bet or wager.

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on DKNG and price target of $46. The 52-week high for shares is $44.79.