As a result of increased capacity from the newly launched CLIA-certified laboratory in Houston, Fulgent Genetics (FLGT -2.0% ) raises FY20 revenue guidance to $135M from the previous $120M.

Fulgent Houston will be initially focused on COVID-19 testing with the capacity for 20K tests per day and the ability to expand as demand continues to increase. It will serve as a fully operational second site outside California.

"We have experienced continued momentum in all facets of our business since our earnings call earlier this month, with strong demand for our test and service offerings. Fulgent Houston will be operation immediately," says CFO Paul Kim.

For 2Q20, Fulgent reported revenue of $17.27M (+105.1% Y/Y), which is $7.25M above estimates.

