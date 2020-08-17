North American gold miners (GDX +5.1% ) are on the move in early trading after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a surprising new stake in Barrick Gold: GOLD +10.3% , NEM +3.4% , AEM +3.6% , KGC +4.6% , KL +5.1% .

South African producers also head higher: GFI +3.9% , AU +4.6% , SBSW +1.7% .

Mining royalty and streaming stocks: WPM +3.1% , FNV +2.7% .

Warren Buffett's latest moves imply that he sees the current crisis lasting longer and perhaps getting worse before it gets better, Bloomberg's Tara Lachapelle writes.

Meanwhile, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver prices (XAGUSD:CUR) head higher, paring some of last week's losses, as the dollar remains under pressure and fresh worries over U.S.-China relations support safe-haven demand.

December Comex gold +1.9% to $1,986.70/oz.; September silver +5.1% to $27.42/oz.

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, IAU, JNUG, GGN, SIL, DUST, PHYS, PSLV, USLVF, AGQ