Melvin Capital reports fund value of $16.92B as on June 30th, 2020.

Notable buys include Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) 90K shares, Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) 1.25M shares and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) 800K shares.

Reduced stakes include Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to 425K at the end of qtr, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) 311.6K shares, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) 250K shares.

Boost stakes in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to 1.06M, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) added 4.5M and 1.45M shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU), and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) were exited during the quarter.