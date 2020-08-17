Thinly traded nano cap Interpace Biosciences (IDXG -26.1% ) slumps on higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 414K shares, in reaction to its disclosure that it received letters from several employees, one who recently departed, concerning certain employment and billing and compliance matters.

The board's Audit Committee, together with independent counsel and an advisor, is investigating.

The company expects to file a notice with the SEC that it will be unable to file its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30 on time.