Reuters sources say Amazon (AMZN +1.0% ) is in preliminary talks to invest in Rackspace (NASDAQ:RXT). Rackspace shares jumped 12% after the report, triggering a halt.

The minority stake would strengthen the tech giant's ties to Rackspace, which helps companies migrate data to AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Sources say the negotiations could take a month or two.

Rackspace was acquired by Apollo (NYSE:APO) for $4.3B in a leveraged buyout and returned to public trading earlier this month.

AWS revenue rose 29% in Q2 to $10.81B.