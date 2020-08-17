Uber (UBER -2.3% ) follows competitor Lyft in asking an appeals court for an extended pause on the California injunction requiring the companies to classify drivers and employees.

A judge issued the preliminary injunction on August 10 and gave the companies a 10-day pause to appeal the decision.

In a filing last week, Lyft warned it might have to suspend California operations on August 21 if the injunction isn't delayed.

