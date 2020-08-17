Bank of America (BAC -1.9% ) July credit card delinquency rate declines to 1.16% from 1.30% in June; compares with 1.57%.

The net charge-off rate for the month was 2.12% vs. 2.15% in June and 2.49% in July 2019.

Accounts in deferral don't advance to the next delinquency cycle, and ultimately to charge-off, in the same timeframe that would have occurred if the payment deferral hadn't been granted.

As of July 31, 2020, 1.10% of credit card accounts, representing 4.15% of receivables were subject to payment deferrals under its client assistance program for cardholders experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As these accounts exit the payment deferral program and until any related delinquent receivables are charged-off, levels and severities of delinquencies and charge-off amounts will likely be higher than would have otherwise been the case, the company said in its monthly filing.

