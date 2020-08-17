International Theme Park Services CEO Dennis Speigel tells the Orlando Sentinel that tourists aren't ready to return to theme parks even with unprecedented discounts and new attractions being unveiled.

Speigel notes new attractions at Kings Island in Ohio and Hershey Park in Pennsylvania have failed to create much enthusiasm. He calls SeaWorld's decision to delay new attractions to 2021 a smart strategy.

Theme park operators are focused on cash burn rates for the balance of 2020 almost as much as generating traffic.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -5.0% ), Cedar Fair (FUN -0.2% ) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -3.9% ) are all lower to start the week.

