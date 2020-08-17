Consolidated Water (CWCO +0.4% ) Q2 revenue increased 4.3% (Y/Y) to 19.1M, driven by an increase of $3.4M in the services segment as PERC was acquired in late October 2019.

The decrease in manufacturing revenue was due to a decrease in the number of active projects.

The decrease in retail revenue was due to a 16% decrease in the volume of water sold due to the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from the closing of all Cayman Islands airports and seaports in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit of $15.7M (+8% Y/Y).

Net loss $1.1M or EPS loss of $0.07, as compared to net income of $2.5M or EPS of $0.16 for Q2 2019.

Cash & cash equivalents of $35M.

