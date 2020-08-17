DirecTV (T -0.2%) is joining the Movies Anywhere digital movie collection service as a partner.
They're launching the partnership with a promotion (through Sept. 9) offering a free digital movie (from a choice of five) users can add to their collection when they connect any digital retailer to their Movies Anywhere account for the first time.
Movies Anywhere is managed by Disney (DIS -0.7%) in partnership with other studios (Sony, Universal, Warner Bros.) to bring together their movies in a digital locker service, so users can watch across multiple devices and platforms.