Plantronics (PLT -9.0% ) announced the appointment of Dave Shull as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 8, 2020.

Mr. Shull succeeds Robert Hagerty, who has served as Interim CEO since February 2020. Mr. Hagerty will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board.

Most recently, Mr. Shull served as President and CEO of TiVo Corporation, prior to leading TiVo, he served as CEO of The Weather Channel, and prior to that has held various executive roles at DISH Network/EchoStar for 10 years.