Sandell Asset raises its position in tech stocks and gold

Sandell Asset Management portfolio value stands at $249.9M according to its latest 13F.

The fund initiated new position on the SPDR Gold Trust, which is up nearly 28% for the year to date; other notable portfolio additions include Gogo (GOGO -0.9% ), United States Cellular (USM -1.3% ), TEGNA, (TGNA +1.3% ), Electronic Arts (EA +0.0% ), QIAGEN (QGEN +3.6% ), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +0.6% ).

Trimmed it position in Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.8% ), Taubman Centers (TCO -0.6% ), Wright Medical (WMGI -0.2% ).