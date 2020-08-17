Sandell Asset raises its position in tech stocks and gold

Sandell Asset Management portfolio value stands at $249.9M according to its latest 13F.
The fund initiated new position on the SPDR Gold Trust, which is up nearly 28% for the year to date; other notable portfolio additions include Gogo (GOGO -0.9%), United States Cellular (USM -1.3%), TEGNA, (TGNA +1.3%), Electronic Arts (EA +0.0%), QIAGEN (QGEN +3.6%), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +0.6%).
Trimmed it position in Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.8%), Taubman Centers (TCO -0.6%), Wright Medical (WMGI -0.2%).
Notable exits include Wabco (WBC), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY +0.4%) Tiffany (TIF +0.0%).