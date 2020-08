TOP Ships (TOPS +7.0% ) announces a share repurchase program and fleet update.

Company may repurchase up to $5.1M of its shares, representing ~10% of market cap as of August 14, for a period of 3 months.

The company may decide to extend its term or increase the authorized amount by another 10% to 15%.

As of August 17, our fleet consisted of ten 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, out of which 2 are owned 50%, and two 159,000 dwt suezmax tankers.

Management estimates NAV of $180M.