Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) becomes a minority stakeholder of Voodoo, a French gaming company valued at $1.4B.

Voodoo's games include Helix Jump and a variety of mini games that would fit in well with Tencent's WeChat messaging service. The company claims 3.7B game downloads across its titles.

In May, Bloomberg reported that Voodoo was seeking a new stakeholder while CEO Alexandre Yazdi would remain the largest stakeholder.

Goldman Sachs became a Voodoo minority holder two years ago with a reported $200M funding.

Tencent holds a minority stake in Fortnite creator Epic Games and outright purchased Riot Games.

