Eagle Point Credit (ECC -0.5% ) Q2 net investment income of 28 cents per share misses the average analyst estimate of 30 cents and down from 33 cents in Q1.

ECC estimates NAV per common share was $7.82-$7.92 at July 31, 2020, that's up 5.0%-6.3% during the month of July. At July 31, ECC's shares closed at $7.74, or ~99% of the lowest end of its estimated NAV range.

Net asset value per share was $7.45 at June 30, 2020 vs. $6.12 at March 31, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, based on amortized cost, the weighted average effective yield on ECC's CLO equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs) was 12.33% vs.14.77% as of March 31, 2020 and 13.49% as of June 30, 2019.

During the quarter, ECC deployed $26.6M in net capital and partially converted two of its existing loan accumulation facilities into CLOs

Received $20.4M of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio, or 68 cents per weighted average common share, during the quarter.

From July 1 through Aug. 7, 2020, the company received $15.7M of recurring cash distributions from its portfolio and deployed $5.6M in net capital.

As of Aug. 7, 2020, ECC had ~$22.6M of cash available for investment.

