President Trump once again attacks Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for the U.S. Postal Service's financial troubles.

Trump, speaking on "Fox & Friends": "Amazon and other companies like it, they come and they drop all of their mail into a post office. They drop packages into the post office by the thousands and then they say, ‘Here, you deliver them.’ We lose $3 and $4 a package on average. We lose massive amounts of money."

Apparently referring to CEO Jeff Bezos, Trump says, "This guy is supposed to be so wealthy, so let him pay for it."

Trump's Amazon-related postal service attacks trace back to 2017.

