GrowthGeneration Corp. (OTC:GRWG) is up another 18.96% today as the specialty hydroponic and organic gardening stores retailer stays a buzz stock.

Interest in GRWG on the Robinhood platform skyrocketed last week following the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings call snippet from GrowthGeneration: "We continue to see strong demand for our products that include LED lights, nutrients, additives, soils and other products that outfit and feed grower’s gardens. Our newly launched private-label Sunleaves nutrients and additives line of product is now generating over $100,000 a month in sales." See the full transcript.

GrowthGeneration was one of the stocks called on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.