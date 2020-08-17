The Trump administration approves a sweeping plan to sell drilling rights and accelerate development in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, opening up the pristine 19M-acre wilderness to drilling for the first time.

Approving the program clears the way to auction oil leases "right around the end of the year," says Interior Secretary Bernhardt.

Bernhardt says ANWR drilling can be conducted in an environmentally sound manner and that Congress has set details into law that will help the plan withstand challenges from environmentalists.

Under the 2017 tax law, the Interior Department must hold at least one auction of coastal plain oil leases before Dec. 22, 2021 and another by Dec. 22, 2024, and required the department to issue rights-of-way and easements necessary to support oil exploration and production.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Alaska's top oil producer, followed by Hilcorp, which bought BP's remaining stake in the state.

ETFs: XLE, XOP, GUSH, DRIP, NDP, IEO, PXE