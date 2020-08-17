JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.1% ) July credit-card delinquency rate falls to 0.99% from 1.07% in June and 1.15% in July 2019.

Net charge-off rate of 2.03% compares with 2.06% in June and 2.21% in July 2019.

Keep in mind that accounts that are under deferral programs offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic may not advance to the next stage of delinquency, and ultimately charge-off, under the same timeframe that would have occurred if forbearance had not been granted.

As a result, delinquency data for March and later may the affected by the amount of forbearances granted in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

