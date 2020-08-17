CoreCivic (CXW +0.8% ) gets a new contract with the Idaho Department of Correction for up to 1,200 adult male inmates at the company's 1,896-bed Saguaro Correctional Facility and 4,128-bed Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex.

The new management contract starts on Aug. 18, 2020 and has an initial term of five years with unlimited extension options upon mutual agreement.

CXW expects to begin accepting inmate populations into the Saguaro facility on the contract commencement date.

The company also entered two new contracts for up to 10 years, including extension options, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at CXW's 1,000-bed Houston Processing Center and 512-bed T. Don Hutto Residential Center in Texas.

Graph of CXW's trailing twelve-month revenue vs. rival GEO's for the past 10 years: