American Express (AXP -2.1% ) confirms that it will acquire fintech firm Kabbage in a move to further bolster its services for its small business customers in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, American Express will acquire Kabbage’s team and its full suite of financial technology products, data platform, and IP built for small businesses. The deal doesn't include Kabbage's pre-existing loan portfolio.

Kabbage’s products include access to flexible lines of credit, online bill payment, cash flow visualization tools, e-gift certificates, and the ability to centralize funds through the company’s recently launched business checking account.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close later this year.

Bloomberg reported last week that AXP was in advanced talks to buy Kabbage.