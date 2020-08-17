Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) tips lower after Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $39 price target, trimmed from $41, citing concerns over political risk.

BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says he has "greater concerns around legislation with ongoing uncertainty around the political dynamics," and while environmental advocates see a role for nuclear power, "the overall value afforded Exelon could ultimately be stunted in light of overarching political sentiment."

EXC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.

Shares have traded mostly in the mid-30s since the market's COVID downturn and have not approached its $50.54 52-week high reached in February.