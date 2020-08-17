Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG (CIG -4.3% ) reports Q2 revenue of R$5.93B (-15.4% Y/Y), as revenue from electricity suffered during the pandemic.

Company distributed 6% less energy in Q2 2020 as compared to Q2 2019.

Volume of electricity distributed was heavily impacted by Covid-19: –10.5% in April 2020, however June and July load has been close to that of 2019.

Operational costs and expenses R$ 4.9M, 10.2% lower than last year.

Consolidated EBITDA was R$1.81M, 0.2% lower vs. 2Q19; Adjusted EBITDA R$0.94M, 11.3% lower.

Net profit of R$1.04M vs. R$2.11M in Q2 2019.

Total debt as of June 30, 2020 was R$ 15.86M

Previously: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG reports Q2 results (Aug. 17)