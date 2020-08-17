B. Riley FBR has reiterated its Buy rating on IMAX (IMAX -1% ), seeing heavy upside as it looks ahead to a post-pandemic bounce in the coming year.

The firm is looking at a film slate backed up with blockbusters over the coming 12-18 months, and is positive on the chain's share in China as theaters start to reopen - which looks especially impressive with only library films on offer, before production ramps up more fully on box-office spectacles.

It has an $18 price target, implying 42% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on IMAX, as are Seeking Alpha authors, though the stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.