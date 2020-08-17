Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.89B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Walmart US comparable sales of +5.4%, Sam's club ex-fuel +5.2%.

Over the last 2 years, WMT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.