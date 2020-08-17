"Digital revenue has grown to 63% of total revenue and we expect this percentage to continue to increase as we transition the legacy print and fulfillment part of our business to a third-party contractor. Specifically, SaaS recurring revenue grew 48% Y/Y and now represents 48% of total revenue, up from 23% Y/Y," Verb Technology (VERB +11.7% ) CEO Rory J. Cutaia commented.

For Q2, SaaS revenue stood at ~$1.3M, 21% Q/Q; highest number of new enterprise clients (20 new client contracts, multiplied 5 times from 2Q19) signed adding $983K (+245% Y/Y) in contract value leading to $573K in annualized SaaS revenue (+92% Q/Q).

Q2 total digital revenue of ~$1.7M (+16% Q/Q); user downloads of ~1.5M vs. 670K in year ago quarter.

Total non-digital revenue increased 13% to $1M.

Gross profit of $1.5M (-10% Y/Y) indicating the previously mentioned exit from the company’s legacy printing and fulfillment business.

As of June 30, 2020, cash stood at $1.4M vs. $983K as of December 31, 2019.

"Thus, for certain purposes such as webinars that might lead to impulse buying, Verb LIVE seems to be superior to both Shopify and Zoom where it can provide selling capabilities during webinars," wrote Ari Zoldan in With Cash On Hand, Verb Technology Is Off To The Races on Seeking Alpha.

During the quarter, Verb completed the integration of new live stream e-commerce application verbLIVE, with the platform of enterprise CRM giant Salesforce.

The company believes that 17 of its existing clients have already signed up for verbLIVE during the pre-launch marketing; combined it represents a total addressable market of 465,350 users. Read More: Earnings Call Transcript

In July, Verb closed underwritten public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of ~$13.8M.

Previously: Verb Technology beats on revenue (Aug 14)