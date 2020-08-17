New York gyms to open next week to limited capacity
- Planet Fitness (PLNT +1.3%) perks up after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says gyms in the state can open up on August 24 with 33% capacity and customers wearing masks.
- Cuomo also noted that the facilities must have HVAC systems with MERV-13 filters before they can open to customers.
- The restrictions could be eased over time if COVID-19 cases in the state don't accelerate.
- The development isn't enough to knock Nautilus (NLS +0.9%) down a notch as the runaway rally in the exercise equipment stock extends.