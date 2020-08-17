Sea (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.43 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+59.3% Y/Y).

Q2 expected EBITDA loss of $41.9M.

Over the last 1 year, SE has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.