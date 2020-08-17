Chevron (CVX +0.1% ) is in talks to invest in one of Iraq's large oil fields, WSJ reports, in a vote of confidence in the country's struggling energy industry.

Chevron and the Iraqi government tentatively plan to sign a memorandum of understanding to develop the Nassiriya field in the south of the country, and the preliminary deal could be announced later this week during a planned visit to Washington by Iraq's new prime minister, according to the report.

Any deal would be limited in scope, calling for an investment on the scale of hundreds of millions of dollars once it is finalized, but it comes at a time when the oil industry has been scaling back because of the steep drop in oil prices.

Chevron recently reported a substantially larger than forecast Q2 loss as revenues fell by nearly two-thirds from the prior-year period.