Nuance Communications (NUAN +0.8% ) has expanded availability of its cloud-based Dragon Professional Anywhere speech recognition to the United States.

This brings the solution to multiple markets including law enforcement, social service, financial services and legal - enabling police officers, social works, customer service agents and lawyers to create high-quality documentation "more efficiently, securely and at scale."

Dragon Professional Anywhere and Dragon Legal Anywhere offer access to Dragon Anywhere Mobile at no extra cost.

The solution was already available in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany.