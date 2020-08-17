Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-34.9% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate gross margin of 55.8%

Over the last 1 year, ALC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.