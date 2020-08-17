Buffett finds profits - not religion - in GOLD. But other miners may warrant more attention
- Markets are marveling at Warren Buffett's new stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD).
- And for good reason. It was less than a decade ago - during the precious metal's last steep ascent during easy monetary policy - that the legendary investor was a vocal critic of gold as an investment.
- Buffett urged investors to stick to "productive assets" like stocks and bonds that generate cash flows.
- All the gold in the world at that time would amount to a cube that would fit inside a baseball diamond. And it wouldn't even provide emotional support, Buffet memorably wrote. "You can fondle the cube, but it will not respond," he wrote.
- Investors, then, took Buffett's buy as a big bullish signal. Shares of GOLD soared 12% in afternoon trading, and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) jumped 6%.
- And the price of gold itself surged on Monday - the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) was up 2.3% - in a sign that investors saw Buffett blessing the precious metal itself.
- GOLD has also far outperformed the GLD and broader markets YTD as well.
- But rather than warming up to gold, Buffett may be pursuing a more perennial love: businesses with deep profits.
- And with gold prices where they are, Buffett finds a highly profitable business in GOLD. Margins taking into account Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the full year are 47% for GOLD.
- That's higher than even the 42% for an Internet business known for gushing cash like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and far ahead of a tech business like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - also known for high margins - at 29%.
- Those high margins, meanwhile should be sustainable as prices touch nearly $2,000 per ounce. GOLD's forecast cost of sales currently stands at between $980 and $1,030 per ounce.
- Other gold miners, though, may offer a more compelling opportunity than GOLD. We used the Seeking Alpha stock screener to identify the top ten companies in the gold sector with the highest quant rating:
- Of the top ten rated gold stocks, GOLD is among the most profitable. It's one of three (along with B2Gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)) with an A+ Profitability rating.
- GOLD is also the biggest by market capitalization at $48B, a key consideration for an investor with the size of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
- Other miners, though, trump GOLD when it comes to key metrics like growth, while others trade at a cheaper PE multiples.
- In his latest move, Buffett may be betting on a deeply profitable company - not getting religion when it comes to gold.
- To be sure, investors are excited that Warren Buffett finally seems to be a fan of gold, but in reality he may have had nothing to do with the purchase as portfolio managers Ted Weschler and Ted Combs have autonomy to invest as they see fit.
- Other investors may be better off considering smaller, faster growing alternative in the mining sector to place their bets.
