Cellcom Israel's (CEL -4.8% ) Q2 revenue declines 7.1% Y/Y to $247M that includes services revenue of $197M.

"The results of the second quarter were adversely affected by the Corona crisis which mainly caused a decrease in roaming service revenues from the Company's customers abroad and from tourists arriving in Israel," says the company's replacement CFO Areli Beker.

Adj. EBITDA is $64M compared to $67M a year ago.

Operating loss increased from $2M same quarter prior year to $6M in Q2.

Free cash flow totalled $7M, a decrease of 56.4% Y/Y on $16M.

