American Express (AXP -2.2% ) July U.S. consumer credit card net write-off rate was 2.6%, the same as in June and up from 2.3% in July 2019.

Delinquency rate ticks down to 1.4% from 1.5% in June and 1.5% in July 2019.

During Q1 2020, AXP started a Customer Pandemic Relief Program for customers affected by COVID-19. Delinquency status is generally frozen at enrollment, and loans that are current at enrollment do not age, regardless of whether payment is made. Upon exiting the program, delinquency aging resumes where it had left off at enrollment.

AmEx closed the Customer Pandemic Relief Program for new enrollees in the U.S. as of June 2020.

