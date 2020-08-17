Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF +1.2% ) announced a partnership with Seed Junky™ Genetics (‘SJG’), to sell and distribute its world-renowned and potent assortment of award-winning cannabis strains.

SJG is a seasoned California-based pioneer in the cannabis industry, and has developed an unparalleled amount of varieties of genetics and is a leader in cannabis cultivation, excelling in the smokable flower category.

Liberty plans to roll out a variety of SJG products to all of its Florida locations between November and December of this year.