Energy trader Danske Commodities signs a 15-year power purchase agreement for 480 MW of capacity in the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm project offshore U.K., says the 50/50 joint venture between Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Scottish utility SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY).

No price was given for the PPA, but the contract ensures that the owners of the wind farm will receive the same price no matter what happens in the power market, while the wind farm is protected if prices drop.

Located 130 km off the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea, Dogger Bank is set to be the world's largest offshore wind farm when completed in 2023-25.

Equinor recently promoted Anders Opedal, its head of technology and projects, to President and CEO effective Nov. 2 to succeed the retiring Eldar Saetre.

