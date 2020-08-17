Grayscale Investments expands the crypto trusts it sponsors to Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTCPK:BCHG) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (OTCPK:LTCN) received DTC-eligibility and will be available to trade on OTC Markets.

The trusts are open-ended trusts sponsored by Grayscale and are intended to enable exposure to the price movement of each trust’s underlying assets through an investment vehicle, avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin directly.

The trusts have offered private placements to accredited investors since March 2018. As of July 31, 2020, there were ~6.03M shares of BCHG with each share representing ownership of 0.00941311 Bitcoin Cash.

At the same date there were 2.50M shares of LTCN with each share representing ownership of 0.09413112 Litecoin.

Compare the total return of Bitcoin Cash with Bitcoin and Litecoin over the past year: