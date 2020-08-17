More dirty laundry is getting aired at the nation's largest restaurant chain with former McDonald's (MCD +0.7% ) CEO Steve Easterbrook in court to fight the company over efforts to take back his lucrative severance package.

Easterbrook's attorneys are arguing that McDonald's had access to Easterbrook's emails with information about his consensual relationship with an employee. They are also maintaining that the McDonald's board was aware of a special stock grant made to the employee in question due to performance.

McDonald's has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the last five years, with analysts giving Easterbrook and his management team a portion of the credit.