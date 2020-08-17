CNX Resources (CNX -2% ) trades down but well off earlier lows after MKM Partners downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with an $11 price target, citing valuation after CNX appreciated 30%-plus since early July and now reflects fair value.

Given $490M in capital spending this year, MKM analyst John Gerdes expects CNX will generate $270M in free cash flow in 2020 and produce 505B cfe and falls just shy of the midpoint of 490B-530B cfe company guidance.

Assuming $450M in capex next year, Gerdes says his 2021 production forecast of 557B cfe is slightly above CNX's preliminary guidance of 550B cfe, meaning the company should generate $310M of free cash flow next year.

CNX's average Wall Street analyst estimate and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.