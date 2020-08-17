Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has filed an amended preliminary prospectus for an IPO of ~5.9M ordinary shares at $16 - 18, expected to yield $100M at the midpoint.

The Neve Ilan, Israel-based company makes, what it says, are affordable medical imaging systems that incorporate a novel X-ray source based on a digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company believes its source can achieve the same performance as a legacy X-ray analog cathode.

Its first product, Nanox ARC, will be a 3D tomosynthesis imaging system. Concurrently, it has developed companion cloud-based software called Nanox CLOUD that is designed to provide end-to-end medical imaging service.

2020 Financials (H1): Operating Expenses: $13.8M (+711.8%); Net Loss: ($13.8M) (-711.8%); Cash Burn: ($4.7M) (-327.3%).