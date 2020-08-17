IBM (IBM -0.3% ) reveals the IBM Power10 chip, which is designed for enterprise hybrid cloud computing and use in data centers.

IBM says the Power10, which will be available in H2 2021, can perform AI computing tasks up to 20x faster than the previous generation.

Power10 is IBM's first commercialized 7n processor. Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) will provide the manufacturing.

Rival Intel leads the market for data center CPUs and both designs and manufacturers its own chips. Intel recently said its 7nm products are delayed due to a defect mode in the process.