Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF) rejects the Wilks Brothers' proposed restructuring plan, saying it lacks support from unsecured noteholders, and it will continue with a debt-for-stock swap announced in July.

Under the original plan, Calfrac's unsecured notes would be exchanged for shares and current shareholders would see their stake reduced to 8% of Calfrac's equity.

Wilks Brothers countered the proposal earlier this month with one that it said would leave Calfrac with less debt in return for a smaller equity stake.

Calfrac says it refused two previous offers made by Wilks Brothers to buy its U.S. business.