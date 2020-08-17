The last time Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was firmly above $12K was January 2018, and then it was taking the elevator on the way down from $20K a month earlier to its ultimate bottom of $3.2K.

With a big move upward in the last few minutes, Bitcoin is now changing hands at $12.3K.

At a minimum good entertainment, Dave Portnoy has now taken an interest in crytocurrencies, and last week spoke with crypto-evangelists Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. The Winklevii case for Bitcoin instead of gold: Eventually there's going to be mining on asteroids and other planets, and massive gold discoveries there will boost supplies to such an extent as to make the metal nearly worthless.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) today is up 9.1% .

